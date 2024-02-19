Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.58% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $26,737.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,115 shares of company stock worth $1,052,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

