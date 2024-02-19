Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $63.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,550 shares of company stock worth $1,766,749. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $5,771,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.