Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,479 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $241.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

