Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 139.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

ARCH stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

