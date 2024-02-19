Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 125.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Block by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 317,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Block stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

