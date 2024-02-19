Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 15,334 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

