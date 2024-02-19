Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 16,135 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

WFG opened at $79.69 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

