Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

