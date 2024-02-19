Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,028,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,648 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXST opened at $173.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $200.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

