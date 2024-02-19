Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.25 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.78 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.