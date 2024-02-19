Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 10,061 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $57.92 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,986 shares of company stock worth $7,032,586 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

