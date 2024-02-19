Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 41,201 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.23 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

