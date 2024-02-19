Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

