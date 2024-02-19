Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,522 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day moving average is $216.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.