Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 146 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

MKTX opened at $219.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day moving average of $242.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

