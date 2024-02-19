Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JD opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

