Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $432.26 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

