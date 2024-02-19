Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Air Lease Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:AL traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

