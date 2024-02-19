Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Air Lease Stock Down 4.8 %

AL opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,982,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

