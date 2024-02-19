Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $264.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Shares of APD opened at $226.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

