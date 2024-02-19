Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

AKAM opened at $109.19 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

