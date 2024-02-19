Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $96.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

