Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after buying an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

NiSource Increases Dividend

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,542. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.