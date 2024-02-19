Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after buying an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.70. 1,869,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
