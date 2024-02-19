Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after buying an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.70. 1,869,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

