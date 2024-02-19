Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.26. 1,441,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,245. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

