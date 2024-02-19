Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.55. 1,658,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,667. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

