Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 100,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,386,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,468,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 100,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,386,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,468,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,025 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini Company Profile

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. 112,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

