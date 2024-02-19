Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.6% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

