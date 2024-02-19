Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $73,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

MRK stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

