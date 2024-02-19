Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,823,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,394. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.