Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.26. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $279.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

