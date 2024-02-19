ALEX Lab Price Up 28.5% This Week (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $155.26 million and $9.92 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALEX Lab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.39059943 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,394,517.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALEX Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALEX Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.