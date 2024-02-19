Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,194,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.