Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.90.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $147.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

