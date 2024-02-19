Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ALPN opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,182 shares of company stock worth $6,162,851. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

