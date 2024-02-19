Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $19.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

PINE has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

