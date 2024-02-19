Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,604 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

