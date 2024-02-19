Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 10,195 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1,122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Camtek were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 782,958 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

CAMT stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. 840,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

