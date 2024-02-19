Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 372 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.84. 834,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,945. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

