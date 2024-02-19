Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after buying an additional 113,982 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

