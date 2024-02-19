Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,035 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 339,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,388 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 5,689,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,785,454. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

