Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises about 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $67.12. 405,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,448. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12.

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

