Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 67,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in CSX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 608,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

