Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 15,360 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 1,315.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS stock remained flat at $28.92 during trading on Monday. 109,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.