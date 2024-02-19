Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 107,500 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 3.74% of LGI Homes worth $87,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 190,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,706,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 61.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

