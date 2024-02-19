Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 109,159 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,159 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital comprises 0.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.21. 423,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $690.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.