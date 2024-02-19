Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,219 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Belden by 96.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 7.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Belden by 1,365.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 55.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $213,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.11. 252,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

