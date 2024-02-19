Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,890 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

