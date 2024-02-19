Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 2,373 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.55. 240,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

