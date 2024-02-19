Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 29,178 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the quarter. Perion Network accounts for 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.36% of Perion Network worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 427,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,182. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $42.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

